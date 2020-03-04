Community help from Lions Club

Fourth in a series about families in need in Clarkston and how groups and individuals come to their aid.

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Bob Murdock is the president of the Clarkston Area Lions Club and wants people to know the motto of the club is “We Serve.”

As in, serving the local community.

“The more people know about us, the more we can do,” Murdock said. “The donations we collect in the stores and streets allow us to not only support Lions-based organizations, such as the leader dog school in Rochester and Bear Lake camp for blind and special needs kids in Lapeer, but to help area residents with issues ranging from eyeglass repair to surgery for a young boy that allowed him to see something as simple as dust for the first time.

“There’s no greater feeling for us than when we hear from the parent of a child we referred for help talk of the improvement in their child’s life.”

Murdock noted over the years, the Lions Club has built relationships with school counselors and the Independence Township Senior Center.

Through those relationships, the Lions will get referrals for those in need of glasses or hearing aid assistance. Referrals can also go through www.clarkstonlions.org or the club’s Facebook page.

“Whenever we do kids eyesight screening (Kidsight), if a child is referred to a professional through the screening process, we make them aware we are available to help if there are no insurance options for them,” Murdock said. “Our biggest Kidsight event of the year is when we team up with the Clarkston Rotary to screen as many kids as possible. The year 2019 was a record for us, as we screened 150 children of all ages in six hours during the shoe and boot distribution event. We have already helped three families get glasses for the kids to help them in school and every day.”

The Lions also support Lighthouse of Oakland County, especially the Clarkston location.

In addition to sponsoring a family during the Christmas holiday season, the Lions hold a small Valentine’s Day food drive to help local residents with their needs.

And while outsiders may look at Clarkston and see riches and wealth, the fact many families need help says the town isn’t all people on the outside see.

“Clarkston residents range from million-dollar houses to homeless,” Murdock said. “Most do not hear about the lower end because these people are not begging, but they are struggling to survive due to single incomes, single-parent situations, health or family issues. We’ve heard of people bouncing from friend to friend for help.

“When someone comes to us for help, we ask for basic income information and try to use every available insurance and Medicare option first. We provide whatever we can to make their life better.”

Ironically, the Lions also have a major need themselves – more members.

“The biggest thing we, as much as a lot of other charities in the area need, are people,” said Murdock. “We have a third of the members we had when we first started. People move away, situations change. That’s a constant. New blood helps bring new ideas and better ways to do the work needed to help as many as we can. Remember, in today’s electronic world, long, boring meetings are no longer needed to get things done. Email and cell phones allow clubs to get a lot done from wherever the members may be until the actual event occurs.”

The Lions meet the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at Big Boy, located at 6440 Dixie Highway, Independence Township. Anyone interested can meet there or contact the Lions at president@clarkstonlions.org.

“We are looking for men and women of all ages who want to help the sight- and hearing-impaired live a better life,” said Murdock. “I joined as I was becoming an empty-nester and have enjoyed the friends I have made as much as helping others.”

While the Lions Club size-wise is smaller than when it was formed years ago, and does not collect as much in donations as it used to, what the club does get goes 100 percent back out to help others.

“On our side is the fact the members we do have are hard-working, caring people,” said Murdock. “I don’t think there are too many groups for the size of Clarkston. As long as the groups are formed to help others, the world and our corner of it is a better place. Clarkston has many of the same traits as our country as a whole. There are many people and resources available to help those in need, but the key is to remember there is always more to do.”

Check out next week for efforts by other groups to help neighbors in need.