Community rallies around family after major storm

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Lisa Hanes had just purchased her new home on July 30 and was living in the Independence Woods manufactured home community with her daughter Eastyn.

Early last Thursday morning, the storm that whipped through much of Oakland County produced a lightning strike hitting the gas meter on Hanes’ home on Mann Road, immediately setting the back half of the home on fire and ultimately rendering the home a total loss.

She had only lived there 13 days.

“My neighbor Amber, who I had never met before this day, pounded on my door and said she had already called 9-1-1,” Hanes said. “She helped me safely get out and stayed with me while we waited for emergency crews to arrive.”

Hanes said she moved to the manufactured home community to be close to her ex-husband, Doug Hanes, her daughter’s school (Eastyn is going into sixth grade this year at Sashabaw Middle School), friends, and bus stop.

Originally from Waterford, Hanes said she moved to Clarkston in 2001 and since the events of last Thursday, noted the past week has been very emotional, adding to 2021 “being by far the hardest year of my life,” she said.

“The whole community and entire state of Michigan have come together to rally around me,” Hanes said. “Complete strangers have donated to me, so many members of my Independence Woods community came together giving me cash so I could buy new clothing for myself and my daughter and so I could purchase new school supplies for her. Her dance studio owner, Lauren Lenter of The Dance Shoppe in Waterford, has completely waived her tuition for the entire dance season.

“The entire Clarkston community has showed up along with so many staff members from Clarkston Community Schools, so many families from her dance studio along with the amazing people of Clarkston.”

A GoFundMe campaign was started almost immediately and within days, more than $24,000 of the $7,000 goal had been raised from nearly 300 donors.

“Eastyn and I worked really hard to turn our home into something that we love, and it breaks my heart we now have to someway start over,” said Hanes. “I’m not sure what the future holds, but I’m waiting to hear from my insurance adjuster. For now, we will be staying in Waterford with my mom and dad as I try to navigate my long road ahead.

“I want to extend a huge thank you to all of Clarkston who have helped with donations, kind words and prayers. My daughter and I are feeling the love and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

To donate to the family, visit gofund.me/d01fb7f0.