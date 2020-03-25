Community service continues

The coronavirus derailed Girl Scout Daisy Troop 77151’s plan to visit Grace Centers of Hope to donate 100 boxes of cookies and dental supplies, but a parent got the job done on Sunday, March 22.

“A group of five men helped to unload the cookies, they wanted to make sure the Girls Scouts knew they really appreciated the generosity, and they mentioned the cookies wouldn’t last long because they are delicious,” said Katie Hess, parent volunteer.

The 19 scouts, Kindergarten and first graders from Springfield Plains, Independence, and Clarkston elementary schools, sold 2,141 boxes of cookies to support troop activities.

“We decided during our cookie sales to try to collect donations of cookies to donate to Grace Centers of Hope,” Hess said. “We had the girls decorate bags with encouraging positive messages and pictures. We raised enough funds through our cookie sales to also include a toothbrush, floss and travel size toothpaste in each bag.”

They are now collecting food needed for the non-profit center, including lettuce and other vegetables, salad, dressing, milk, cheese, and eggs. The troop, led by Lindsay Pawlik and Lauren Brennan, meets the second and fourth Mondays at the Clarkston United Methodist Church.