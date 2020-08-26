Competition on hold for Wolves’ volleyball, soccer, swim

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

A majority of fall sports are still in a holding pattern after an update from the Michigan High School Athletic Association last Thursday.

The MHSAA Representative Council approved the start of competition in volleyball, boys soccer and girls swimming and diving in regions authorized for the activity under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.

“It was more of the same,” said Clarkston Athletics Director Jeff Kosin. “I was looking for a little direction, a little bit of guidance as a majority of our teams were. Again our volleyball teams, our swim and dive team, our girls field hockey and boys soccer teams will just have to wait.”

Regions 6 and 8, in northern Lower Peninsular and Upper Peninsula could start competition on Friday as scheduled.

Schools in Regions 1-5 and 7, are able to continue outdoor practice. Clarkston is in Region 1.

“There is some frustration,” Kosin said about reactions from athletes and coaches. “They all want to be engaged and practicing and competing. It’s tough because you don’t know what the end of the tunnel is going to look like.”

He added hopefully after Governor Whitmer’s update on Tuesday they have more clarity.

“Unfortunately it sounds as though MHSAA is kicking the can down the road and hoping the Governor makes the final decision for us,” Kosin said. “They alluded to that twice in their article they are waiting for Regions 1-5 and 7 to be released so kids can be in pools and in gyms so our soccer teams can start competing. Until those things happen and the MHSAA goes to phase five, it’s all the same.”

The Representative Council was prepared to approve competition in volleyball, soccer and swimming and diving for all schools in all regions, but was unable to do so because of questions remaining on which activities are still not allowed.

“Our Council has made clear it is ready to offer students these opportunities, pending approval from Governor Whitmer that we may do so,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “We have been told that within a week, future guidance will address athletic issues that exist in current executive orders. We are awaiting that guidance. The MHSAA and Representative Council are committed to following all current and future Executive Orders and safety precautions. However, we need more answers before we can give all of our member schools the go-ahead to play each other again, and the majority of our schools are in regions that are not yet allowed to take part in volleyball, soccer and swim.”

The Council also approved out-of-season coaching adjustments allowing football and spring sports coaches more contact with their athletes in advance of the 2021 season.

To provide additional offseason activity for sports which had their full seasons canceled or moved, the Council approved 16 contact days for football and all spring sports to be used for voluntary practices among students from the same school only.

Football may schedule their contact days from Aug. 24 through Oct 31 and spring sports may schedule their 16 contact days for voluntary practices from Sept. 8-Oct. 31, if the school permits and all safety protocols are followed.

Football and all spring sports then may conduct skill work with coaches and up to four players at a time beginning Nov. 1 until the first day of official practice this upcoming spring.

* * *

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf team started competing last Fridaywith the 8th Annual Hartland Invitational.

The Wolves finished with a 383 for the day. Madison Liles led with a par of 86. Alexandra Lecureux hit a 89; Anjali Issac, 101; and Olivia Sherman, 107.

They competed on Monday in the Lady Falcon Invite at Stony Creek Metropark and finished with 409. Liles led with 88. Lecrueux hit a 105. Issac and Taylor Hartline both hit 108.