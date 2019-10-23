Concert to honor local veterans

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

A free concert next month will honor all local veterans and active-duty military at Springfield Plains Elementary School.

Jessica Tomaszycki is the music teacher at Springfield Plains and has planned a free Veterans Day concert on Monday night, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium.

“I’ve wanted to have a Veterans Day concert for a long time,” said Tomaszycki. “I have a friend whose grandfather is a World War II veteran, and he inspired me to host this concert sooner than later. Having several family members who have served in the military, showing thanks and respect to all veterans is something close to my heart.”

At the event, the Springfield Plains fifth-grade students will perform the “Star Spangled Banner,” “Armed Forces Medley,” “America the Beautiful,” “Champions,” “On Veterans Day,” “Stars and Stripes Forever,” and “Thank You, Soldiers.”

“I feel it is important to honor our veterans because they sacrificed so much to protect us and our freedoms,” Tomaszycki said. “This concert is a way to increase the students’ understanding of their courage and integrity, as well as to give the students an opportunity to show respect and thank them. Only the veterans can fully grasp what it was like to serve in their capacities, and if there is any way those in the community can share what it means to be a veteran, then this is an opportunity for us to come together.”

Tomaszycki is hoping this concert is a yearly event.

“If the community responds positively this year, then I would consider having another Veterans Day concert next year,” she said.

Springfield Plains Elementary is located at 8650 Holcomb Road.