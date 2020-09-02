Condos evacuated

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

According to an email received by The Clarkston News, residents of the Hills of Pine Knob condo community were evacuated in the early hours of August 17 after a gas line was struck by a contractor digging a foundation for a new building.

An electrical line was also compromised, leading to many without power for most of the day.

“I reviewed the report, and everything seems to have gone as typical on a gas leak,” said Independence Township Fire Chief Mitch Petterson. “The area was staked as required. It was a little difficult for Consumers (Energy) to shut the gas off because it is a looped system there, so it had to be shut off in two places, but that’s not unusual.

“The only other thing that was a little out of the ordinary was once the gas was shut off, the contractor tried to remove the machine and came in contact with DTE stuff and caused a power outage.”

In the email, it is alleged that the builder, Robert Offer, also the superintendent of the Hills of Pine Knob, used the digging equipment without the underground utility lines being identified.

“The gas and electric lines were hit because Miss Dig failed to mark them,” the Hills of Pine Knob said to The Clarkston News in a statement. “We have no further comment and will not take part in their efforts to slander.”

The email further states that Offer “attempted to convince the utility employees the utilities were marked, but they knew, and it was clearly evident, the utilities were not marked.”

In addition, the email states that Offer “failed to follow MPSC regulations and will probably be fined for his actions. The utility companies will charge him for all labor, material, equipment, and lost resources because of his negligence.”

The Hills of Pine Knob is located on the grounds of the Pine Knob Golf Course, with 6400 Royal Saint George as the mailing address.