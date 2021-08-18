Congrats, Stella!

Stella Para, a 10-year-old athlete from Clarkston, received the GOB Legacy Athlete Sponsorship.

GOB Gymnastics held a golf outing on Coach Garrett’s birthday to raise money to sponsor a gymnast on August 7.

In honor of Coach Garrett and the tremendous impact he had on so many athletes over the years GOB was able to raise enough money to sponsor one lucky athlete this season.

“This year’s winner is one of our most dedicated and promising athletes we have seen at GOB in many years,” GOB shared.

GOB sends a big thank you to all of their sponsors, golfers and everyone who volunteered to make this happen.

“Coach Garrett would be very proud of what we were able to accomplish, and we can’t wait to share with the Para family,” they shared. “We would not have been able to make this happen without you! This is truly what being part of the GOB family is all about.”