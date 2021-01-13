Constance DelBello, 68

Constance Marie (Connie) DelBello, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Clarkston, passed away on December 27, 2020 in Englewood, Fla., at the age of 68.

Connie was born in Detroit to John Lutz and Rosemary Schaller on December 25, 1952. She went to LaSallette Catholic School in Berkley through grade 8, and graduated in 1971 from Berkley High School.

She went on to earn degrees at Northern Michigan University (BS), Oakland University (MA), and University of Michigan (MPA).

Connie was a school counselor for Rochester Community Schools, from where she retired in 2007. After moving to Florida, Connie worked an additional seven years for Sarasota County Schools. Connie was a teacher for 37 years.

Her enjoyments included Jimmy Buffett, the Detroit Tigers, and the Detroit Lions.

Connie received many awards throughout her career, including Outstanding Alumni Award from Northern Michigan University.

Connie is survived by her husband, Ronald, of Port Charlotte, Fla. Connie’s family includes John Lutz (Kathy) of Clarkston, sister Mary Salchow (Mark) of Richmond Township, Mich., sister Debra Guilmet (Rick) of Royal Oak, Mich., brother Eric Lutz (Ann) of Columbus, Ohio, and brother Karl Lutz of Cape Coral, Fla., along with many nieces and nephews.

Connie is preceded in death by her father John Lutz, and mother Rosemarie Lutz.

Funeral services were held at Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood, Fla., on December 31, 2020, with Deacon Bob Godlewsky of St. Francis of Assisi officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to The American Humane Society.