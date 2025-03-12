Constance Reilly, 82

Constance Joan “Connie” Reilly – Age 82, of Clarkston formerly of Hartland, passed away March 5, 2025. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. March 12, 2025 at St. John Catholic Church, 2099 N. Hacker Road, Howell, Fr. Francis George celebrant. Burial in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Howell. Visitation will be held at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home 7 p.m. Tuesday. Those desiring may make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Connie spent over 25 years as a Systems Analyst starting out at Michigan Bell. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree at Central Michigan University. She loved being with her family, a good murder mystery, whiskey with sugar and Bobby Vinton’s music.

She is survived by her children, Dawn Anderson (Blake), Deborah Trahey, Daniel Trahey (Jessica); grandchildren, Gabrielle Anderson, Grace Anderson (Cody Myers), Gillian Anderson; sisters, Patricia Davis (Jimmie) and Theresa Fielstra (Randal).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Jeanette Reilly; husbands, Joseph Trahey and Ernest Calladine; and sister, Maureen Reilly. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.