Construction state champ

Over the April 9-10 weekend, Clarkston Construction Trades Program senior Joe Smothers won the carpentry state championship in Grand Rapids, competing against the regional qualifiers from around the state.

The competition included print reading, building codes, and hands-on skills in rough and roof framing as well as stairs and green building practices.

Smothers’ exemplary performance has won him the honor of representing the state of Michigan at the national skills leadership conference in Atlanta later this summer.

The Clarkston Construction program also had state finalists in the carpentry team build competition with Scott Dobson, Evan Savoie, Sawyer Patrello, and Brenden Verbeke. They specialized in carpentry, plumbing, masonry, and electrical.

Clarkston Construction Trades Program instructors in attendance at the event included Neil Granlund, Steve Wyckoff, and Adam Gorring.

PHOTO: Clarkston High School senior Joe Smothers earned himself a carpentry state championship last month at an event that was held in Grand Rapids where he competed against students from across the state. Photo: Provided by Kelly Allen/Clarkston Community Schools