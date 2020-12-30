Continuing to reflect back on Clarkston’s 2020

Here we are again, looking back on what went on in Clarkston during the calendar year of 2020.

In this edition, we cover May through the beginning of July on Page 3 and summer happenings in sports on Page 5.

Overall, when we reflect on 2020 – or any year for that matter – some of us have regrets, some of us have things they’d like to remember or forget, and some just take things as they come and live their lives day by day.

If anything else, I believe going through what we have had to endure in 2020 – the closing of businesses, the layoffs, the kids spending more time at home for school, having to wear a mask in public, among so many other things – has taught us that no matter how many curveballs we get thrown, it’s how many times we rare back and belt the heck out of adversity.

I’ve seen this in Clarkston so much this year. We’ve talked to small business owners (and a big story on that will run in an upcoming edition of The Clarkston News) and many parents and school teachers and administrators and one thing is certain. As bad as things seem to get, we always come out stronger and better people because of it.

Sure, the COVID restrictions and changes may not always seem fair, but the sun still comes up and Clarkston still finds a way to push the junk aside and find the positives. Like I have said in past What ‘Matt’ers columns, this town is not only resilient, but passionate. Those that live here didn’t just settle on being here. They chose to be here and choose to stay here.

It’s very easy to see why that is.

In my time here, I have talked to probably hundreds of people, and they all say the same thing – that Clarkston is home, Clarkston is community, and Clarkston is family.

Again, not living here, it is very, very easy to see why Clarkston is all those things.

So as we venture into 2021 and, hopefully, see our state open up a bit more and get back to normalcy, which I believe will happen, our optimistic minds are going 100 miles per hour.

We want to be able to enjoy life more than ever.

We want to go to ballgames and concerts this summer.

We want to put 2020 in the rearview mirror.

Just a few more days, and we can all start with a fresh slate.

Like we got through 2020 together, once 2021 gets here, we’ll all take in the positives there as well. Together.

Happy New Year, Clarkston!

— Matt Mackinder