Contract OK’d in city hall project

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

The city hall renovation and expansion project is moving forward after City Council voted, Jan. 14, to approve a contract of up to $7,500 with Total Environmental Designs, LLC, for building design services.

Michael Wise will be the professional engineer on the project, and Jerome E. Carter, Certified Professional Building Designer, will be the project designer.

The project is estimated to cost about $297,500, adding eight feet to the north side of the Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall for DPW office and shop, with a new DPW garage, roof, siding, trim, and paint.

City Council voted 4-0, with Mayor Eric Haven and council members Rick Detkowski, Scott Reynolds, and Sue Wylie, to waive the city’s competitive bid requirement on the contract.

City Council can waive the bid requirements on contracts for professional services, said city attorney Thomas Ryan.

The Historic District Commission discussed the application for additions to city hall and DPW building, 375 Depot Road, at its Jan. 8 meeting, but did not reach a conclusion.

HDC scheduled a work session on Jan. 22 to gather and discuss more information. The commission with then review the application at their next regular meeting on Feb. 12. City Council previously approved spending up to $7,500 on construction drawings.

The contract approved Jan. 14 is to get the construction drawings done, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

Smith said the city engineer will also review the plan, using soil borings and other data collected during previous preparations for the city hall project.

“Much of the work has already been done,” Smith said.

The Planning Commission, which next meets on Feb. 4, will also review the site plan and make a recommendation.