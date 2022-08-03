Corvette show

Corvettes America, sponsored by Bowman Chevrolet of Clarkston, is Saturday, August 13, at Everest Academy, located at 5935 Clarkston Road, rain or shine.
Corvettes America is an all-volunteer effort staged by members of America’s Corvette Club of Michigan.
Proceeds from the silent auction are donated to Clarkston SCAMP.
There is also be a 50/50 drawing, DJ and music, food, automotive vendors, and more.
Spectator entrance fee is $10 per vehicle. For more information, visit americascorvetteclub.org, email showchair@corvettesamerica.org or call 248-884-3812.

