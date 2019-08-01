Corvette summer event at Everest

It will be all Corvettes all day at Corvettes America, Saturday, Aug. 10 at Everest Academy, 5935 Clarkston Road.

“Spectators will view some of the finest examples of all Corvette generations competing for over 30 awards,” said Richard Heldenbrand, president of America’s Corvette Club of Michigan.

The nonprofit social club out of Clarkston is celebrating its 19th anniversary this year, drawing automotive enthusiasts from across Michigan as well as surrounding states and Canada, Heldenbrand said.

The show, which will be from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., is one of the largest all-Corvette events within 200 miles of Detroit and is held rain or shine, he said.

Corvettes America is an all-volunteer effort staged by members of America’s Corvette Club of Michigan, which is sponsored by Bowman Chevrolet of Clarkston.

Spectator entrance fee is $10 per vehicle. There will be a 50/50 drawing, silent auction booth, DJ music, food, Corvette after-market products, and other automotive-related businesses displaying various products and services.

Proceeds from the silent auction are donated to Clarkston SCAMP, a charitable organization dedicated to serving children and young adults with special needs.

For more information, visit Corvettesamerica.org, email showchair@corvettesamerica.org, or call 248-884-3812.