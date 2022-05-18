County COVID-19 numbers on uptick; precautions recommended

Oakland County is now at a high community COVID-19 transmission level according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and experiencing an increase in cases overall.

The seven-day average of daily cases in Oakland County was 562 cases per day as of May 12, 2022. The seven-day percent positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is now 19.8 percent.

The Health Division reminds residents, organizations, and worksites of the following prevention steps recommended by CDC during high COVID-19 community levels:

• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Visit oaklandcountyvaccine.com for Health Division vaccine locations.

• Get tested if you have symptoms or are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

• Isolate and quarantine if needed.

• Wear a mask indoors in public.

• If you test positive for COVID-19, talk to your doctor about whether you meet eligibility criteria and should get antibody or antiviral treatment.

More information about COVID-19 can be found on the Health Divisions website at www.oakgov.com/health or by contacting Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533 or noc@oakgov.com. Nurse on Call is available 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For up-to-date public health information, follow @publichealthOC on Facebook and Twitter.