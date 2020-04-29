County golf courses re-opening in May

Golfers can grab their clubs, face masks and hand sanitizer, before heading to their favorite Oakland County Parks and Recreation golf course.

Glen Oaks Golf Course in Farmington Hills and White Lake Oaks Golf Course in White Lake open Friday, May 1.

Three other courses will open on Monday, May 4 — Lyon Oaks Golf Course in Lyon Township, Red Oaks Golf Course in Madison Heights and Springfield Oaks Golf Course in Davisburg.

All courses will begin taking phone reservations on the day they open. Golfers may make reservations seven days in advance; limit two tee times per golfer.

OCPR staff has worked with the Oakland County Health Division to create protocol and procedures to create a safe environment and experience for golfers and staff, according to Manager Park and Recreation Operations Sue Wells.

Top changes for the start of the golf season include: tee times will be required for all golfers – no walk-ons accepted; time times will be spaced 12 minutes apart to allow for social distancing; no twilight golf; and the preferred use of credit cards to limit contact between guests and staff.

“Our business is social. We provide recreation and events for the public and we work face to face,” Wells said. “Covid-19 makes all of that counterintuitive. However, we’ve been planning for the past month how to provide a good recreation experience and keep our guests and staff safe. That is our top priority.”

The courses will open at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday/Sunday; hours may vary depending on staff availability.

Until May 15, all courses will offer reduced rates. Juniors, ages 17 and under, will play 9 holes for $5 and 18 holes for $10 at all five courses.

Red Oaks Golf Course, the system’s only 9-hole course, is charging $11 for 9 holes.

Glen Oaks, Springfield Oaks and White Lake Oaks will charge $12 for 9 holes and $18 for 18 holes.

Lyon Oaks Golf Course offers 9 holes for $24 and 18 holes for $35.

Additional modifications at the system’s courses include:

• No golf carts allowed per the governor’s executive order

• Pro shop and clubhouses will be closed to the public

• Driving range at Lyon Oaks Golf Course will remain closed

• No rental equipment available (clubs, pull carts, soccer balls for Footgolf at Red Oaks and White Lake Oaks)

• Grill room operations will be closed until a later date. Water bottles are recommended in the event drinking fountains are closed on the course.

• No scorecards or pencils

• Cups on greens will be installed upside down so golfers don’t have to reach into the holes.

“The beauty of our courses is once golfers are checked in; golf is a sport that naturally distances players from one another. They are paced out all over nine or 18 holes,” Chief of Park District Operations – South District Tom Hughes, who oversees golf course operations, said. “People will just have to remember to maintain social distancing and wash their hands when they get home.”

To make a tee time, the courses can be reached at: Glen Oaks Golf Course 248.851.8356; Lyon Oaks Golf Course 248.437.1488; Red Oaks Golf Course 248.541.5030; Springfield Oaks Golf Course 248.634.2261; and White Lake Oaks Golf Course 248.698.2700.

For a complete list of the OCPR golf course locations, visit oaklandcountyparks.com.