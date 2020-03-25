COVID-19 in Clarkston

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Two patients with the COVID-19 coronavirus are in treatment at Clarkston Medical Group.

“One is critically ill and has some underlying health problems. The other patient is doing fine and had mild symptoms. So yes, it’s real, and very serious for some patients,” said Dr. Erica Harding on the CMG Facebook page, March 19.

The medical group is performing drive-up screenings in its mobile unit outside its 5701 Bow Pointe Drive building off Sashabaw Road, Monday-Friday, 9-5. Before driving up, make an appointment at CMG.evisit.com or call 248-625-2621.

“There are no words for what I’ve seen from my staff, and the outpouring from the community in dropping off food, masks, heaters, whatever, has been unbelievable,” said Dr. Tim O’Neill of CMG. “Let’s not forget that when this is all over. Looking forward to life-after-COVID parties. Until then, stay put. And do check-ins on people to see if they need help. Some people may be afraid to ask. Now is the time to lend a hand, some calm words, or just a chat to divert our thoughts.”

Harding said CMG received reports that the illness can start with a very mild sore throat and low-grade fever, sometimes only 99 degrees.

“Please know we have seen several other patients with similar symptoms,” Harding said. “We are instructing them to self-quarantine until they are fever-free and cough-free for a minimum of three days if we have not sent a test out. Please stay home to limit spread. Protect your neighbors whose immune systems can’t protect them.”

If an individual is recommended for self-quarantine, plan for a maximum of two weeks of food and toilet paper at your house, she said.

Independence Township hall, senior center, and public works buildings are closed to the public until at least April 6. Employees will continue to be on site to answer phones or emails from residents. Call 248-625-5111, visit www.indtwp.com, or deposit payments at the drop box at the town hall front door.

Clarkston offices will be open, but business is only being conducted over the phone, mail, email, or the 24-hour accessible drop-box in front of city hall. Call 248-625-1559.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department, Independence Township Fire Department and the DPW will continue to respond to calls.

“Slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus is our No. 1 concern,” said township Supervisor Pat Kittle. “We have been on the phone continuously with representatives from the federal level, the state level, the county level, and the local supervisors, townships, mayors, and city managers sharing ideas on what we’re going to do to try to manage our way through some of these crazy times.”

All parks, recreation and seniors programs, events, and classes have been suspended until further notice.

“We are asking everybody to please utilize your online services or email services as much as possible so that we can mitigate the spread of all this insanity that’s going on,” Kittle said.

Parks will remain open. The senior center will continue to provide Meals on Wheels and senior transportation services. Call the township’s new hotline, 248-519-4410, for more information.

“Seniors who are living alone, they’re probably scared to death with all of the insanity that they’ve been seeing on TV,” Kittle said. “I guess at the end of the day, we will get through this, but the stuff that we all learned as a kid will still apply. Stay away from sick people. Wash your hands. Keep an eye on your neighbor, especially if you know that they’re elderly and living alone, just to check to make sure that they’re okay.”

Oakland County Health Division reported 329 cases and four deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Oakland County Nurse on Call is at 800-848-5533. Check Oakgov.com/covid.