As of July 21, here are the reported number of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and new cases in the past 30 days for the Clarkston ZIP codes:

July 21:

48346: 2,359 cases (6 new), 40 deaths

48348: 2,475 cases (24 new), 20 deaths

48350: 681 cases (4 new), 10 deaths

As compared to July 14:

48346: 2,357 cases (5 new), 40 deaths

48348: 2,466 cases (16 new), 20 deaths

48350: 680 cases (3 new), 10 deaths

Source: oakgov.com/covid