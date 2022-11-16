Cross country finishes at states

Brooklyn — Runners finished the fall season at the MHSAA Cross Country State Finals at Michigan International Speedway, Nov. 5.

Clarkston High School Boys Cross Country team finished in fourth place in the Division 1 Finals out of 27 teams with 265 points.

Senior Henry Poploskie led the team, finishing in 29th place in the time of 16:13.21. Three other Wolves finshed in the top 100 runners – junior Bryce Nowik finished in 40th place in the time of 16:22.97; junior Andrew Floros, 65th, 16:36.74; and sophomore Jaxson Nowik, 93rd, 16:50.36.

Sophomore Joshua Ellingsworth finished in the time of 17:26.62; sophomore Braden Waechter, 17:32.64; and sophomore Cayden DeGrendel, 18:06.06.

The top ten teams were Northville in first place with 122 points; Traverse City Central, second, 196; Brighton, third, 229; Clarkston, fourth, 265; Ann Arbor Pioneer, fifth, 267; Plymouth, sixth, 270; Saline, seventh, 280; Romeo, eighth, 290; Utica, ninth, 340; and Kalamazoo Central, tenth, 342.

Clarkston High School Girls Cross Country team finished in 23rd place out of 28 teams with 542 points.

Junior Alexandra Brigham led the team and was the only one to finish in the top 100. She finished in 14th place in the time of 18:37.89.

Freshman Sydney Fischer finished in the time of 20:35.72; senior Rebekah WIlson, 20:46.56; senior Cate Cotter, 20:53.63; junior Anna Reineck, 21:04.61; freshman Ava Danielson, 21:08.58; and sophomore Lily Miles, 21:10.97.

The top ten teams were Holland West Ottawa in first place with 97 points; Romeo, second, 172; Ann Arbor Pioneer, 196; Saline, fourth, 201; Brighton, fifth, 215; Oxford, sixth, 255; Ann Arbor Skyline, seventh, 261; Walled Lake Northern, 271; Northville, ninth, 308; Grand Haven, tenth, 319.

* * *

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Cross Country finished in 17th place in the Division 4 Finals out of 27 teams with 431 points.

Sophomore Erica Walker led the team and was the only one to finish in the top 100. She finished in 67th place in the time of 21:40.13.

Senior Alyse Felix finished in the time of 22:22.44; junior Eve Herrgott, 22:48.41; senior Stephanie Suran, 23:52.91; sophomore Olivia Leahy, 24:05.12; sophomore Natalie Cross, 25:15.81; and senior Jessie Burns, 25:17.75.

The top ten teams were Johannesburg-Lewiston in first place with 118 points; Hillsdale Academy, second, 151; Whitmore Lake, third, 192; Kingston, fourth, 197; Harbor Springs, fifth, 223; Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest, sixth, 227; Leland, seventh, 297; Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, eighth, 302; Unionville-Sebawaing, ninth, 304; and Buckley, tenth, 313.