Cross country wraps season with finals at MIS

Two runners represented Clarkston High School in the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 1 Cross Country State Finals at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday.

Sophomore Alexandra Brigham finished in 25th place out of 268 entries during the girls race. She finished in the time of 18:34.16, at a 5:58 pace.

Senior Joey Taverna finished in 34th place out of 253 entries in the boys race. His pace was 5:11, finishing in the time of 16:89.12.

Both qualified during the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 1 Region 9 race at Anchor Bay High School, Oct. 29.

Taverna led the boys varsity cross country team in the race finishing in sixth place in the time of 17:55.3. The boys team finished in fifth place our of 16 teams with 159 points.

Also finishing in the boys race were sophomore Bryce Nowik in 25th place, 18:43.9; junior Henry Poloski, 26th, 18:44.3; sophomore Matthew Boor, 42nd, 19:17.6; freshman Jaxson Nowik, 19:40.8; senior Hunter Bogar, 63rd, 19:45.2; and sophomore Andrew Floros, 68th, 19:52.9.

Romeo finished as region champs with 32 points; Lake Orion, second, 52; Port Huron Northern, third, 114; Stoney Creek, fourth, 131; Oxford, sixth, 161; Utica, seventh, 230; Rochester Adams, eighth, 233; Utica Eisenhower, ninth, 252; and Rochester, tenth, 254.

Brigham led the girls team during the region race at Anchor Bay, finishing in third place in the time of 19:57.6. The girls team finished in fifth place out of 15 teams with 127 points.

Also finishing in the girls race were freshman Lily Miles in 19th place, 21:40.9; senior Mackenzie Montigano, 25th, 21:52.2; sophomore Anna Reineck, 33rd, 22:14.3; junior Cate Cotter, 47th, 23:44.8; junior Rebekah Wilson, 63rd, 23:44.8; and sophomore Claire Walker, 65th, 23:50.5.

Oxford finished as region champs with 73 points; Romeo, second, 102; Macomb Dakota, 117; Utica, fourth, 120; Stoney Creek, sixth, 131; Rochester, seventh, 153; Rochester Adams, eighth, 209; Utica Eisenhower, ninth, 228; and Lake Orion, tenth, 243.