Cynthia Ann WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, Cynthia Ann; of Clarkston formerly of Grand Blanc; passed away July 21, 2019; age 77; wife of Jon for 50 years; sister in law of Diane (late Doug) Ingamalls; aunt of Dennis (Tamara) Ingamalls & Lisa (Brad) Sippy; great aunt of Spencer & Raegan Ingamalls and Kendall & Devon Sippy; preceded in death by her parents Howard and Edith Barnes. Cynthia graduated from Bowling Green State University and retired after 31 years as a teacher with Grand Blanc schools. She enjoyed bingo, bridge and antiques. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Please leave a message or condolence on her website at online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com