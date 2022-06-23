Cynthia Bauer, 65

Cynthia “Cindy” Bauer, of Clarkston, passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 22, 2022 at the age of 65.

Wife of Gary, mother of Jordan (Micaella) Preuss, Jared (Amber) Preuss, Jon (Andrea) Bauer, and Justin (Aksana) Bauer, grandmother of Kalia, Lexie, Brody, Emma, Luke, and Kayden, daughter of Betty Jordan and James (Patricia) Alexander, sister of Debra, Randy, April (Hugh), Jeff (Ann), Michael (Sheila), Eric, and Larry (Debbie), and aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Cindy was preceded in death by her sister, Rhonda.

Cindy worked in health care management at Trinity Health for many years.

She was a devoted wife, mom, and grandma who dearly loved her family.

In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, traveling, going to the beach, riding on the motorcycle, and loved to shop.

Friends and family may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sunday, June 26 from 3-8 p.m. and on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10 a.m. Graveside service will follow at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.