Cynthia Jane Gallagher; of Clarkston, formerly of Livonia; born August 4, 1951, in Detroit to Mary and Joseph Cardinal; passed away on August 29, 2025, after a short battle with ovarian cancer.

Beloved wife of Leonard “Len” for 42 years. Loving mother of Renee (Andrew Thiesing), Jeffrey (Kelly) Tomlinson, and Brett (Annie) Gallagher. Cherished “Grammy” of Cameron Thiesing, Alex Thiesing, Emerson Thiesing, Ella Tomlinson, Christopher Tomlinson, Sullivan Gallagher, and Lennon Gallagher. Dear sister of Nancy Pinto.

Cindy graduated from Livonia Franklin High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University. She was a talented swimmer in high school and college. Cindy met Len while playing single point tennis at Ward Church. She enjoyed playing piano, bowling, knitting, and gardening.

She was an active member of Clarkston Community Church, where she sang in the choir.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 22 at 11 a.m. at Clarkston Community Church, with visiting beginning at 10 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Michigan Parkinson’s Foundation.

