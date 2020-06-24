Damage at Pine Knob

Officers from the Independence Township substation responded to the Pine Knob Ski Resort, located at 7778 Sashabaw Road in Clarkston, for a report of damaged property, June 16.

Upon arrival, officers met with an employee who said significant damage had been done by an unknown subject who trespassed and rode their dirt bike to the top of the ski hill around 2:30 p.m. the day before.

The subject was observed loitering on the ski hill until 4 p.m. by security cameras. During this time, he damaged several security gates and electronic eyes on the ski lifts. The subject was observed holding one of the electronic eyes with the wires attached and threw it off the back side of the hill. He was also seen carving “LOHS 2021” into wood fencing in the immediate area.

Approximately $1,000 of damage was done.

The subject is described at a white male, approximately 25 years old with dark hair and a beard. He was wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt, and a black helmet. The dirt bike looked to be smaller in nature and was black with green fenders.

For any information regarding the identification of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP. There is a $1,000 reward and you will remain anonymous.