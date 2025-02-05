Dancers place in competition

The Clarkston Varsity and JV Dance teams competed in the 2025 Davenport University Dance Invitational on Saturday.

The Clarkston JV Dance team finished with first place in the Jazz category and second place in the Pom category.

The Clarkston Varsity Dance team placed in the top five in each category they entered with fourth place in Pom, fifth place in Hip Hop and fifth place in Jazz.

“They all danced beautifully and the coaches, myself, Emily Comos and Emilie Arb are all so proud of them for their hard work and dedication,” said Kelsey Chewins, head coach for the varsity team.

The varsity dance team is Brooke Arms, Avery Boose, Eva Buckner, Emma Carter, Brooke Earing, Camryn Farrell, Grace Herrin, Isabella Kushnereit, Alaina Neumann, Savannah Powers and Addison Rose. They are coached by Chewins, head coach; and Comos, assistant coach.

The JV dance team is Drea DiJanni, Sylvie Farrell, Abigail Goulet, Jennifer Grden, Charlotte Haneline, Eastyn Hanes, Scarlett Harris, Allisyn Scarnegie, Reese Vitous and Kylie Zagorski. The team is coached by Arb.