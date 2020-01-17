Daniel Jay Foular of Clarkston – Age 75 was born May 12, 1944 in Warenton, Virginia. On January 7, 2020 Dan transitioned from his earthly journey on to next journey.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Kathy; Daughters; Donna Leak, Dianna (Terry) Smith, Dyanna (Jeff) Ratliff, Tammi (Jeremiah) Preston. Grandchildren; Christopher Armstrong (Nina), Nicholas (Emily) Boyes, AJ Smith (Amber), Derek DeLosh, Caleb Ratliff, and Jaxen and Tegin Preston. Great Grandchildren; Olivia and Lillian Boyes, Dearest Friends; Illene and Dave Kauffman, nephews, nieces, neighbors and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his Dad, Crawford Daniel Foular; Mom, Audra Mae Curry; and Sister, Wanda “Faye” Freeman.

Dan grew up in West Virginia, when he graduated high school he moved to Michigan to work for General Motors. He worked for over 30 years at General Motors Truck and Bus. Dan was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, nature and woodworking. He was a lifetime member of AMA, (American Motorcycle Association) rode BMW Motorcycles, Antique Gravely Tractor Club, and enjoyed participating in classic cars show with the vehicles he restored which included a 1975 Pontiac Trans Am and 1950 GMC Pickup, both red of course, his favorite color. Dan loved to learn and tinker with anything and was able to repair or restore whatever he set his mind to do. He was a life long learner and was always working on some project or another for himself, family, friends or whoever would ask. Dan was often answering questions on how to make, repair or his expertise on just about anything from all who knew or heard of him, which brought him great joy to help others. He was quiet wise man who was a wealth of knowledge, love and strength.

A Celebration of Dan’s Life will be held on January 24, 2020 with Rev. Laura Speiran officiating at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Rd, Clarkston, MI. 48346, visitation at 2pm, service at 3pm.