Daniel Keilitz, 74

Daniel Laurence Keilitz passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at his home in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the age of 74.

Dan died from complications from multiple myeloma that he battled for seven years.

He was born February 25, 1947 in Midland, son of the late Bud and Marie (Ducham) Keilitz.

Dan went to Midland High School where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. He continued his education and athletics at Eastern Michigan University where he played one year of football and three years of baseball. In 1969, he graduated with a BA in Education and coached one season of baseball and football before being drafted into the U.S. Army.

Dan was honorably discharged in 1972 and went back to coaching and teaching Physical Education for three years. After three years in education, Dan spent the next 20 years in the steel distribution industry as a sales representative and in various management positions.

In 1990, he moved to Rochester N.Y., to open an industrial automation company called Empire Air Systems. After 10 years building a successful business, he decided that he needed a change of scenery and moved to Fort Myers, Fla.

It only took five years of playing golf and enjoying the happy hours that he decided to move back to Michigan to get back into sales and be closer to his grandchildren.

Dan is survived by his son Kevin Keilitz of Clarkston, brother David (Sue) Keilitz of Mount Pleasant, grandchildren Karli and Carson Keilitz of Clarkston, nephews Brad (Katie) Keilitz of Fairfield Conn., and Craig (Jane) Keilitz of High Point, N.C.

In lieu of a memorial service Dan’s only wishes are for a good memory and a smile.