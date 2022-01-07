Daniel Kerzykowski, 72

Daniel Edward Kerzykowski, of Salcha, Alaska, formerly of Clarkston, passed away on November 26, 2021 at the age of 72.

Beloved father of Melyce (David) Wagner, grandfather to Layla and Aleaha Wagner. Loving son of Helen Kerzykowski. Brother of Rita (Jon) Bennett, Bernice (Ted) Wagg, Karen (late Joel) Wilson, Teresa (Don) Regan, and Mary (Tom) Curtis. Uncle to Chris (Rob) Petersen, Michael Wagg, Emily (Stephen) Frey, Victoria Regan, Daniel Regan, and Matthew Curtis.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father Henry Kerzykowski.

Dan graduated from Clarkston High School in 1967.

He was a Vietnam Navy veteran aboard the USS Ranger, honorably receiving the Meritorious Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

He lived in Alaska for over 40 years, enjoying the outdoor life of hunting and fishing.

A mass service will be said in his memory on Sunday February 6 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford, with a luncheon to follow.

