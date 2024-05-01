Daniel L. Addis was born on September 13, 1948 to Daniel A. and Leda (Miller) Addis. He died January 3, 2024.

Dan spent the first four years of his life in an apartment on the Mill Pond in Clarkston, MI. His family then moved to a house built by his father on Eastlawn where he could walk to school. Dan’s childhood was filled with adventure and mischief. He loved to build forts, including one underground in a vacant field near his house. He also built a three-story treehouse, and the adventures he and his friends had there remain a closely guarded secret to this day. Growing up Dan would walk or ride his bike to visit his Grandmother Addis on Washington St, and he also spent a lot of time at the farm of his Miller grandparents on Holcomb Road, building hideouts in the hay barn, and as he grew older, helping with farm chores. Dan’s first jobs were delivering newspapers and later working at the local A&P.Dan graduated from Clarkston High School in 1966, and joined the Air Force in 1967. He married Martha Diane Pohl in 1968, and they moved to Hawaii where they both worked at Hickam Air Force Base. While there, Dan took part in the filming of the movie Tora, Tora, Tora. A stumble on a ship’s deck makes him easy to spot to this day. Dan and Martha later moved back to Michigan and settled in Sterling Heights, where Dan worked at Selfridge Air Force Base and the couple welcomed their daughter, Kelly, to the family.

Dan traveled the world as part of his job with the Air Force, and loved to show off his business card that listed his role with military intelligence highlighted with the words “Trust Me.” After 25 years of military service, Dan was honorably discharged in December of 1993 having reached the rank of Major. Following his retirement Dan proudly attended Kelly’s graduation from college and shortly thereafter moved to California to work for Siemens. He returned east many times to visit Kelly and helped her move to Mesa, AZ. He took pride in her achievements and great joy at being with her daughters, Sophia and Josefina.

While in California, Dan reconnected with a high-school friend, Louise Sexton, and also became a part of her family. After nearly two decades as a couple, they married on February 8th, 2018. Louise’s children affectionately called him Dad, and he attended the births of their children. Dan’s grandchildren knew that if they ever needed help, Grandpa Dan would be there for them. While living in Seal Beach, CA, Dan served on the board for the Leisure World community. He and Louise also enjoyed spending time at their second home in Lake Havasu City, AZ, where Dan spent many hours restoring a 1977 Corvette.

In late summer of 2023 Dan was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma. The cancer was aggressive and Dan passed on January 3, 2024. Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Martha. He leaves to remember his life his wife, Louise, her children, Sarah Grandinetti (Steve) and Aaron Heer (Stephanie), his daughter, Kelly Addis (Aaron Bernhard), his sister, Ruth Addis (Marj Schloff), grandchildren, Kylee (Bryce Martinez), Steven, Talia Sky, and Shyla Grandinetti, Odessa, Nixie, and Viktoria Heer, Sophia Hazel and Josefina Diane Bernhard, great-grandson, Zarigh Martinez, his niece, Anlyn Addis and his great-nephew, Ty Daniel Addis.

At his request, Dan was cremated. A graveside service with a military honor guard provided by the Clarkston American Legion Campbell-Richmond Post 63 will be held on June 6, 10:00 am at Lakeview Cemetery in Clarkston, MI. Donations in Dan’s memory can be made to the veteran’s charity of your choice.