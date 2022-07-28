Daniel Owens, 32

Daniel Richard “Dan” Owens, of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2022 at the age of 32.

Beloved son of Jack and Darlene Owens. Loved brother of Lisa (Brad) Robillard, Michelle (Rob) Hathaway, and Nick (Alexis) Owens. Proud uncle of Gianna and August.

Dan graduated from Clarkston High School in 2007. He was a well-known and prolific shooter on the Clarkston basketball team. He also went on to play basketball at Ashland University, and later graduated from the University of Michigan.

Dan had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed going to the movies and cheering on the Detroit Lions. Dan was enamored with outer space and astrology. He achieved great success working for Meadowbrook Insurance Company.

Friends and family may visit Sunday, July 31, from 12 noon until a 2 p.m. memorial service at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.