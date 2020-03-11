Daniel Richard FORSTER

FORSTER, Daniel Richard “Danny” of Clarkston; went to be with the Lord March 10, 2020; age 38. Loving son of Janice and the late Jerry Forster. Beloved brother of Amy (Sean) Vine, Holly (Matt) Parry, Nancy (Jim) Miller and Jessica Forster. Uncle of Noah, Christian, Gabe, Caleb, Liberty, Miley, and Isaac. Also survived by his longtime friend and caregiver Kathy Julio, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Danny enjoyed spending time up north at the cottage with his family. He liked visiting Greenfield Village especially admiring the antique cars. Danny loved listening to Gospel Music, but most importantly spending time with his sister, Jessica and his nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Thursday 5-7 pm at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Friday 12:30 pm at the Auburn Hills Christian Center with visiting at 12 noon. Interment Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak. Memorials may be made to Drew’s Home of Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com