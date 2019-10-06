Danielle D. DONAGRANDI

DONAGRANDI, Danielle D.; of Clarkston; Oct. 5, 2019; age 42; beloved daughter of Lou & the late Judy; loving sister of Louis James; also survived by many extended family members. Danielle graduated from Clarkston High School in 1997 and enjoyed attending New Horizons Workshop, Davisburg. She loved babies and baby dolls. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday, October 8th 4:00pm-9:00pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 9th 10:00am at St Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston where friends may visit directly at church at 9:00am. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Children’s Miracle Network or Special Olympics.

