Darlene Sue AUSTIN (Black)

AUSTIN (Black), Darlene Sue; of Holly formerly of Clarkston; passed away at home March 27, 2020 after a long illness; age 65; wife of Stephen “Don” Jr.; mother of Lisa (Richard) Carlton, Lynn (Roy) Semmens, Laura Austin & Stephen “Donny” Austin III; also survived by her grandchildren and siblings: John (Sue) Black, Tom (late Linda) Black and Jim Black; preceded in death by her parents: Gordon & Vera Black and siblings: Donald Black, Helen Deo, David Black, Nettie Fields & Bill Black. Darlene graduated from Clarkston High School and left her job at General Motors to be a devoted mom. She worked part time jobs in downtown Holly at St. Rita’s Catholic Church and Winglemire’s gas station. Darlene enjoyed traveling, cooking, crossword puzzles, word searches and watching General Hospital soap operas. She was a talented seamstress and sewed many costumes for CJ’s Dance Center. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private family services. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association. Please leave a memory or condolence on Darlene’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com