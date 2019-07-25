David John, age 83, of Tellico Village in Loudon, a former Clarkston resident for 20 years, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from a glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

Born on October 6, 1935, in Buffalo, NY, to Victor and Josephine John, he grew up in Pleasant Ridge, Mich.

After his graduation from Michigan State University in 1957, he served as an officer in the Air Force, where he rose to the rank of Captain. Upon his discharge in 1961, he became a life-long employee of General Motors and worked in Detroit, Atlanta, and Chicago in sales. He retired in 1995 and moved to Tellico Village in 1998 with his late wife, Connie John, who died in 2002.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Connie, and his brother Dick John. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Janet Thompson John, daughter Jennifer (John) Chambers of Tampa, sons Jeff (Sandy) of Kansas City, James (Kerry) of Western Springs, Ill., stepson Scott Thompson (Sherry) of Asheville, and stepdaughter Kelly (Bob) Kraus of Falls Church, Va., and grandchildren Devin John, Connor John, Austin Kraus, Lauren Kraus, Gillian John, Sydney Thompson, Jake Thompson, and Liam John. He will also be missed by nieces and nephews and many friends.

A memorial mass will be on Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Lenoir City, Tenn., followed by a reception at the Tellico Village Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Way of Loudon County or the Salvation Army of Loudon County.

An additional celebration of life will be held in September for friends and family in Clarkston. A date and time are to be determined. Please contact Jennifer Chambers if you would like information regarding this upcoming gathering. jenjchambers@hotmail.com