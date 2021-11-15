David Palmer, 78

David Carle Palmer, of Clarkston, formerly of Flint, passed away November 12, 2021 at the age of 78.

Father of Melissa Palmer and Chris (Katie) Palmer, grandpa/papa of Tyler, Parker, Taya, Ryder, and Ellie, brother of Mark (Barb) Palmer, the late Mike Palmer, and the late Debbie Palmer.

Preceded in death by his daughter Nicole Palmer and his parents Carle and Lucille Palmer.

Dave served in the U.S. Army. He owned and operated Dave Palmer Associates business consulting and founded C.U. Processing.

He enjoyed yoga/wellness and teaching meditation in Ferndale and playing the guitar. Dave was an avid University of Michigan football fan.

He had friends everywhere he went and will be missed by many.

Private family services at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A celebration of life memorial will be held when it is safe to gather and will be publicized.

Memorials may be made to Ananda MI Church of Self-Realization, 6449 Sherman Road Charlotte, MI 48813.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com, which is also where his services will be posted.