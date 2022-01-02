David Ross, 80

David William Ross, of Clarkston, formerly of Ortonville, passed away on December 31, 2021 at the age of 80.

Preceded in death recently by his beloved wife of 58 years, Barbara.

Devoted father of Karen (Kane) Wilson and Dave Ross, loving grandfather of Ryan Ross, Nathan (Brooke) Ross, Nicholas Ross, Allyson Johnson, Emma Johnson, Owen Birch, and Aaron (Rebekah) Birch, great-grandfather of Ethan Ross and Mason Birch.

Also preceded in death by his parents William M. Ross and Velma M. Ross-Taylor.

With thanks and praise from a grateful nation, we honor Dave for his service to our country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. His love for America ran deep and he was very patriotic.

Prior to his military service, Dave would begin his path through adulthood by graduating from Waterford Township High School and later from Lawrence Technical University.

Dave enjoyed his long career with Oakland County where he would ultimately retire as the director of facilities, maintenance and operations, a service that spanned over 44 years and was truly the exemplification of loyalty and dedicated service. Along with the demands and responsibilities he fulfilled with a career that he loved, Dave will also be remembered for being actively involved in his hometown community of Brandon Township. From his support with the Brandon All Sports Boosters to serving on the school board, Dave was the kind of person who was always in the know and eager to be a part of what was happening around him. With his influential nature and friendly spirit, he was a natural leader.

Dave will be remembered as well for his important role as coach of the youth baseball team, a position that couldn’t have been more fitting as Dave was quite the athlete in his day and was an extremely talented baseball player. He was even approached by a scout from the Pirates.

Later in life, sports took on the added pleasure in the game of golf, but of all that brought Dave joy, nothing compared to the Christmas holiday when he got the chance to reprise his role each year of Santa Claus for his family. He surely knew how to embody Christmas magic. He will be missed immensely and loved eternally.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rainbow Connection in honor of Dave and Barb’s dedication to the charity.

