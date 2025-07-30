David Shuell, a deeply devoted husband, loving father, cherished son, loyal brother, and dear friend, passed away on July 25, 2025, wrapped in the love of those who held him closest. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jessica Shuell, and three sons—Syrus, Kai and Jack—who were not only his pride and joy but the very heart of his world.

David lived a life rooted in love, loyalty, and quiet strength. Every free moment was spent with Jessica and the boys—laughing, building memories, and creating a home full of warmth and connection. His presence was steady, his humor effortless, and his devotion unmistakable. To know David was to know what it meant to show up for the people you love—fully, consistently, and without condition.

He is survived by his father, Kenneth Shuell; his mother, Linda Shuell; his brother, Noah (Alexandra) Shuell; his nephews, Brody and Declan Shuell; and his niece, Caliana Shuell. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Janet Burgard, whose love and presence were a steady source of comfort and strength.

David was embraced by his extended family, including his in-laws from the Burgard and Gourneau families, who loved him as their own and stood beside him with unwavering support. Their presence brought comfort, laughter, and a deep sense of belonging throughout his life.

David’s legacy is measured by the lives he touched, the love he gave, and the family he built. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by those fortunate enough to walk through life with him.

Memorials may be made to his family by gofundme https://gofund.me/217408c4

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Please leave a memory or condolence on David’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com