David Skillman, 83

David N. Skillman, of Oscoda, formerly of Waterford, passed away October 25, 2021 in Port Charlotte, Fla., at the age of 83.

Husband of Carol for 56 years, father of David (Angela) Skillman and Carrie (Patrick) Herron, grandpa of Allison, Jesse, and Noah, and brother of Melvin (Janet) Skillman.

Preceded in death by his parents Harry and Kathryn.

Dave graduated from Oscoda High School and Central Michigan University. He was a math teacher at Clarkston High School for 31 years, retiring in 1991.

He enjoyed fishing, biking, and paddling, placing fifth in the Canoe Marathon from Grayling to Oscoda in 1958.

Memorial service is Friday, May 20 at 12:30 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, with visiting from 11:30 a.m. until time of service.

