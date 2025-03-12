Dawn Mary Rump, 67

Dawn Mary Rump; of Ortonville formerly of Clarkston; born June 11, 1957 in Pontiac to Wilbert and Althea Fitzthomas; passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2025 at the age of 67;

Wife of Gary for 45 years; mother of Trevor Rump, Marilee (Thomas) Schoenle and Trace Rump; grandma of Oslo and Tycho; youngest sister of Mark Fitzthomas and Dana (Tom) Grace; aunt of Leslie and Paul Grace.

Dawn graduated from Clarkston High School in 1975. She touched many lives while working at Arbor Drug Store, CVS (Sashabaw location) and Pontiac State Bank. Dawn was a talented seamstress and even made her grandchildren’s Halloween costumes. She enjoyed reading and spending time with family.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Family services have been held.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

