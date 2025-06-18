Day at the Fair: Individuals with disabilities

Carnival rides, petting zoo, racing pigs, birth barn, sea lions

Davisburg — On Thursday, July 17, the Oakland County Fair will host its 21th annual Individuals with Disabilities Day.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the Oakland County Fair, 12451 Andersonville Road, Davisburg, welcomes those with disabilities from throughout the region with special events and access. The Oakland County Parks and the Oakland County Fair Board help coordinate the event for those with disabilities who may need a little extra time or assistance. Individuals can pre-register for the day on line at www.oakfair.org. Register by July 10, for free parking pass.

“We are expecting more than 1,000 guests on disability day,” said Sandy Dorey, Oakland County Parks, certified therapeutic recreation specialist. “The day is set aside at the fair for those that may require a little help. They pull in a few extra volunteers that day who help create a supportive environment at a typically busy event. On Disabilities Day the fair staff along with volunteers are aware of their needs and understand it may take a little longer to get on or off rides or get around the fair. Many with disabilities would not have an opportunity to participate in fair events if not for the special day.”

This year Disability Day will feature at 10 a.m., a Sea Lion Show followed by a Wheels of Agricultural game show at 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free carnival rides courtesy of Big Rock Amusements for individuals with disabilities and one caregiver. Stop by the InFAIRmation booth to obtain ride passes. From 1-3 p.m.-games and activities at the Activity Pavilion will be available.

Oakland County Fair General Manager LC Scramlin says that Disability Day has been a part of the fair each year since 2005. The popularity of the day now attracts more 1,200 visitors each year.

“The Disabilities Day is one of the top highlights of the Oakland County Fair,” said Scramlin.

“The combination of the children excited to be at the fair, our staff interaction, coupled with the carnival company providing free rides all ties together to produce some amazing smiles.”

“We sometimes take so many things for granted in our lives,” he said. “But when you see those kids having fun at the fair when it’s often too crowded and a challenge to participate in, you gain a real sense of the community. We are proud to host Disabilities Day and it’s an honor to help those kids enjoy a very special time. We are also very thankful to Sandy Dorey who provides a great connection to those with disabilities.”

Visit OakFair.org for more information. Visit OaklandCountyParks.com for more information or https://www.oakfair.org/events/2024/individuals-with-disabilities-day.