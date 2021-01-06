Dealership undergoes ownership change

The Feldman Automotive Group announced last month the acquisition of Al Deeby Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Clarkston.

The purchase adds a second FCA dealership to the Feldman portfolio and expands the group’s footprint to 14 dealerships in Michigan and Ohio.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We are committed to growing the Feldman Automotive Group and broadening our presence in Michigan and Ohio,” said Jay Feldman, chairman and CEO of the Feldman Automotive Group. “Our current and future customers will continue to have more and more choices when considering their next purchase.”

The 23,000-square-foot dealership is located at 8700 Dixie Highway and employs 60 people, bringing the total number of employees in the Feldman group to 1,200.

“Al Deeby is one of the most respected FCA dealers in the country,” said Feldman. ”The family had several options when they decided to sell, and we are thrilled they chose the Feldman organization to be their successor. We plan to build on their legacy and continue to be a fixture within the Clarkston community.”