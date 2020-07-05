Deanna Taylor, 73

Deanna Lynn Taylor, of Clarkston, formerly of Golden Valley, Minn., passed away after a 14-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 73.

Beloved wife of Fred for 51 years, mother of Heather (Wayne) Fosmoen, Fred (Amy) Taylor and Brad (Susan) Taylor, grandma of Hunter, Logan, Aiden and Rebecca.

Preceded in death by her parents, George and Vernice Ritchie, and her brothers, Gary and Allen Ritchie.

Deanna retired as a Spanish teacher for Clarkston High School.

She enjoyed gardening and knitting.

Deanna served as a Stephen Minister at Elam Lutheran Church, Robbinsdale, Minn.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Monday, July 6 from 4-8 p.m.

Funeral service, Tuesday, July 7, at 11 a.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, with Pastor Tom Hampton officiating.

Due to governmental guidelines, please note 10 people per gathering space and masks required.

Inurnment at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorial may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

