Deborah Wilson, 65

Deborah “Debbie” Wilson, of Davisburg, passed away at Regency Grand Blanc on October 12, 2021, after a short illness at the age of 65.

Sister of Melinda (Jerry) Altenbernt, Rick Wilson, Bill Wilson, Mike (Stacey) Wilson, David Wilson, and Jason Wilson, aunt of Heather, Katie, Quinton, Kevin, and Adam, great-aunt of Alexis, Alexandriah, and Eyla. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Thelma Wilson and sister-in-law Marlene Wilson.

Debbie was a secretary for the State of Michigan, Department of Human Services for 40 years before retiring. She was a longtime and devoted member of First Missionary Church and enjoyed taking photos.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at First Missionary Church, 4832 Clintonville Road, Clarkston. Family will receive friends at church from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be directed to First Missionary Church.

