On Aug. 24, the Clarkston City Hall public restroom vandalized again, according to City Manager Jonathan Smith in his weekly email communication to residents and businesses. The sink was ripped off the wall again, this time breaking into multiple pieces.

City Treasurer Greg Cote’ was in the office at the time and spoke with those responsible.

“I spoke with one of the parents who agreed to pay for the damage,” Smith said.

A new sink will be ordered and installed as soon as possible. In the meantime, the bathroom will remain open.