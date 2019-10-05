Delores Ann RHODES

RHODES, Delores Ann “Dee”; formerly of Frankfort & Clarkston; passed away October 3, 2019; age 84; wife of Karl for 61 years; mother of Scott (Carol) Rhodes & Amy (Tim) Hagerty; Nana to Addison & Cole Rhodes; sister of Rosemary (the late John “Jack”) Christie & Sharyn (Charles) Sher. Dee was a member of Herring Lake Baptist Church and sang in the choir. She owned and operated Rhodes Gifts & Jewelry with her husband in Frankfort from 1984-2008. She enjoyed china painting and making purses. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday, Oct 7th from 3:00pm-5:00pm & 7:00pm-9:00pm. Funeral Service Tuesday, Oct 8th at 12:30pm at the funeral home. Interment at Square Lake Cemetery. Memorial may be made to Pomeroy Nursing Center or Alzheimer’s Association.

Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com