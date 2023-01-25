Depot Park ice rink

The city thanks the Clarkston Area Optimists, the Clarkston Schools Construction Tech Program and their own DPW team for once again installing the skating rink at Depot Park.

Overhead lighting from the Christmas Market has been left in place to facilitate nighttime skating once the water freezes.

Special thanks to residents Ann and Jim Degen for generously purchasing 25 bales of straw to act a seat for skaters while also protecting the outside edges of the rink.