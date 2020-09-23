When a portion of the Depot Park rain garden was removed to accommodate the new City Hall driveway, city officials made a promise they would completely offset the lost plants – and even add to it – in an adjacent area.

The time has come to make good on the promise, including the purchase of native plants. In the next few weeks, officials will begin work on the expanded rain garden under the guidance of local experts Jim Brueck and Tom Lowrie.

For more information, email City Manager Jonathan Smith at smithj@villageofclarkston.org.