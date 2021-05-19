Depot Park vandalism

Due to a significant increase of kids congregating in Depot Park after school and damaging facilities, the city has requested additional patrols by the Oakland County Sheriff, according to Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith.

So far, the damage has been broken railings and boards on the gazebo, broken playground equipment, and vandalized signs. A bench was ripped off its foundation and taken to another area of the park. There have also been numerous things thrown in the Mill Race, from bikes to picnic tables.

“We have security video from the city office camera system, but it’s too far away to identify faces,” Smith said. “Our cameras in the park are scheduled to be replaced this year. Most of the restitution repairs or cleanup was done by our DPW department. I would estimate the repair costs to be in the range of $500 to $1,000.”