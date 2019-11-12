Desert Angel packing parties

Desert Angels hosts a Christmas Stockings Packing Parties on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 4-6 p.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 12, 4-6 p.m. at Oakland County Sportsman Club, 4770 Waterford Road.

All are invited to help out. If you have a loved one serving in harm’s way, send their address to thedesertangel.org/AddressAdd.htm.

Make donations towards postage at thedesertangel.org/help.htm.