Despite pandemic, Halloween will happen Saturday

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

As the year 2020 approaches November, the last day of October has traditionally been reserved as the Halloween holiday.

This year, Halloween falls on a Saturday, and though no Clarkston Community Schools buildings will host classroom parties as in years past or allow children to wear costumes, readers of The Clarkston News say they won’t let the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic change their plans to celebrate Halloween.

On the CNews Facebook page recently, readers were asked what their plans entailed for this coming Saturday.

“Trick or treating,” said Julie Ohl. “The kids deserve a normal fun Halloween after months and month of being home.”

“The kids deserve to go out and have fun,” added Krista Coventry.

Rick Brown is sticking with a long-standing tradition in his family.

“We are going to my parents’ house,” Brown said. “My mom turns 90 on Halloween. We celebrate every year and then the kids go trick or treating.”

This year, the hours for trick or treating are 5-7 p.m. in the City of the Village of Clarkston and 6-7 p.m. in Independence Township.

Martina Erin Sykes said, “We are going trick or treating,” and Dan Wells noted his plans include “trunk or treating.”

For Maria Mulvihill, she plans to go trick or treating followed by a Halloween party at her house.

Dave Whitehead, like Brown, is going with the plan that seems to work each year.

“Same as last year – eat candy, get fat,” said Whitehead.